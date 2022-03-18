KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Worthington Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE WOR opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.04. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $75.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

