KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.30.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

