Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 318,928 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,596 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 894,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.