Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $50.89.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
