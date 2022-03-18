Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $4.13. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 130,745 shares.
KC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
