Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $4.13. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 130,745 shares.

KC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after buying an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14,986.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,476 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 100.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

