Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €108.00 by Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €108.00 ($118.68) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGX. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.42 ($110.35).

FRA KGX opened at €78.04 ($85.76) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($89.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.76.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

