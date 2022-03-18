Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “
KIGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
About Kion Group (Get Rating)
KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.