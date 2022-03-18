Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

KIGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.72. 35,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.54. Kion Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

