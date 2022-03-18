KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 90,491 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 1.4% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.41% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $178,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,581,000 after acquiring an additional 301,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,158,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,752,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,425,000 after acquiring an additional 289,915 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

