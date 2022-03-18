Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kohl’s by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.