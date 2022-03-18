Kooth’s (KOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.11) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.73% from the company’s previous close.
Kooth stock opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.40) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 299.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 345.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Kooth has a one year low of GBX 239.80 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 410 ($5.33). The company has a market capitalization of £86.44 million and a PE ratio of -118.86.
Kooth Company Profile (Get Rating)
