Kooth’s (KOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.11) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.73% from the company’s previous close.

Kooth stock opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.40) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 299.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 345.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Kooth has a one year low of GBX 239.80 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 410 ($5.33). The company has a market capitalization of £86.44 million and a PE ratio of -118.86.

Kooth Company Profile

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

