Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNUT. Zacks Investment Research raised Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 2,155,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,054. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

