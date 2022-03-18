Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.40. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

