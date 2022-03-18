Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 712,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 614,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,129.0 days.
Kyowa Kirin stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. Kyowa Kirin has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.25.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile (Get Rating)
