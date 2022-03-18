Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 712,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 614,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,129.0 days.

Kyowa Kirin stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. Kyowa Kirin has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.25.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

