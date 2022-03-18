L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.89

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.89 and traded as low as $6.90. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 38,185 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

