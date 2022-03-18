La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:LZB opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,341,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,641,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LZB. TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

