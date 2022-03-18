LABS Group (LABS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.17 or 0.07048084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,604.93 or 0.99710759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040685 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.