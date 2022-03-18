Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Lands’ End updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $659.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $2,649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.