Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) COO Buys $200,109.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) COO Michael Forsum acquired 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.17. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
