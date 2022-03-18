Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) COO Buys $200,109.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) COO Michael Forsum acquired 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.17. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 553.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

