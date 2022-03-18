Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LTRX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 355,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $227.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 2.27.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lantronix by 357.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantronix by 7,801.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

