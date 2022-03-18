Laredo Petroleum (LPI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI):

3/15/2022 – Laredo Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

3/14/2022 – Laredo Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $113.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Laredo Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Laredo Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

2/22/2022 – Laredo Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

1/27/2022 – Laredo Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

1/20/2022 – Laredo Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NYSE LPI traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.24. 978,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53.

Get Laredo Petroleum Inc alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,179 shares of company stock worth $38,114,568. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.