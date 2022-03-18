Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,179 shares of company stock worth $38,114,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.