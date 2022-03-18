Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Update

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 14,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CBRE Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $86,309,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

