Lear Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lear in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.81 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.73.

Lear stock opened at $146.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lear has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average is $169.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.