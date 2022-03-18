Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $21.79.

