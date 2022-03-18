Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.20. 14,576,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

