Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,748 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDP. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDP stock remained flat at $$25.17 during trading hours on Friday. 254,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,141. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

