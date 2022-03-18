Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 67,989 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,989 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.28. 113,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

