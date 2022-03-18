Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

SCHM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 288,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,258. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

