Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,637 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 195,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $145.44. 10,084,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,564,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

