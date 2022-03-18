Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target Cut to GBX 320

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.36) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Legal & General Group stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

