Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEGN. BTIG Research raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of LEGN opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Legend Biotech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

