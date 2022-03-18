Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.93.
Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennar (LEN)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.