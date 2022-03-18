Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

