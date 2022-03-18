Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEN stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.83. 132,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,684. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lennar by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Lennar by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

