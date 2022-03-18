Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,399. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

