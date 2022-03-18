Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. 1,410,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,483. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.64.

