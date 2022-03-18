Level Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 722 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.81.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.89.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

