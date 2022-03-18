Level Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $48,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after buying an additional 235,015 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after buying an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,844,000 after purchasing an additional 170,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.68. 18,043,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,004,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

