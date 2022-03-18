Level Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $83,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 60 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $2,113,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $122.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $780.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $812.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,232.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $510.02 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.