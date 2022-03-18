Level Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $5.27 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.0% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $$78.39 on Friday. 4,215,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $82.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.