Level Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 707,650 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,405,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,279. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.