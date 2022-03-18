Lewis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. 18,461,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

