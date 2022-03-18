Lewis Capital Management LLC Invests $324,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

ABT traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

