Lewis Capital Management LLC Invests $917,000 in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Airgain comprises 1.0% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airgain by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.92. 107,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.14. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

