Lewis Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,850 Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Iteris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

ITI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 503,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,315. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 million, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ITI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230 in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iteris Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.