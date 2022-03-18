Lewis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 70.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,876.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 110,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.79. 5,743,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

