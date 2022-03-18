LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Issues Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 33.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.16. 62,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,870. The company has a market capitalization of $575.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

LX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 164,668 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 779,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 829.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,215 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,125,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 430,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

