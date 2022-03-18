LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires Shares of 800 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $11.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,094,516. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.86. The company has a market cap of $647.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.