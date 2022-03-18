LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.05. 192,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,283,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $260.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.