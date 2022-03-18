LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 11,522 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

QLTA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.03. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

