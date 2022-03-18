LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,994 shares of company stock worth $6,747,490 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

LGI Homes stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.88. 3,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,339. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

