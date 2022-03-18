Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CEO Sells $538,160.00 in Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Saffire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00.

Life Storage stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.63. The company had a trading volume of 589,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,459. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $154.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average of $132.08.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on LSI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Life Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

